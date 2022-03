Round 1 of County Senior Hurling League Division 1 is to be played at 3.30 on Sunday.

Games go ahead as follows, with first named at home:

Abbeydorney V Kilmoyley

Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's

Dr. Crokes V Tralee Parnells

Ballyheigue V Causeway

Lixnaw V Ballyduff