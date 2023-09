Cristiano Ronaldo says his rivalry with Lionel Messi has come to an end after dominating football for over a decade.

They've won 79 trophies between them and are the only two players to have scored over 800 goals each.

While Messi made the shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or trophy, Ronaldo missed out for the first time in twenty years.

Despite saying they're not friends, Ronaldo has respect for Messi.