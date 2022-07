Maggie Farrelly has been confirmed as referee for the All Ireland Ladies Football final.

The clash of Meath and Kerry will be the second senior final overseen by the Cavan official.

Farrelly was on the whistle for Cork’s victory over Dublin in 2014.

Donegal’s Siobhan Coyle will take charge of the Intermediate final meeting of Laois and Wexford.

While Kevin Corcoran of Mayo will referee Antrim and Fermanagh in the Junior decider.