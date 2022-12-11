Rathmore Cruise To Munster Intermediate Title

Rathmore have won the AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship Title after a 1-17 to 0-10 victory over Na Piarsaigh of Limerick in Mallow.

Rathmore fell behind inside the first minute when the Limerick club scored the opening point from play.

Chrissy Spiers levelled things for Rathmore two minutes later and he put the Kerry champions ahead from a free six minutes into the game and his third followed soon after.

Shane Ryan and Mary Ryan were also on target for Rathmore by the time they had reached the quarter hour mark, and the Kerry club led by 0-05 to 0-02.

Two additional points from Chrissy Spiers and one from John Moynihan stretched Rathmore’s lead out to 0-08 to 0-03 approaching half-time and the Kerry club were only playing in 3rd gear.

Shane Ryan scored from a 45 and then another free from Chrissy Spiers just before the break pushed the Kerry champions further ahead.

Half Time: Rathmore 0-10 Na Piarsaigh 0-04

Na Piarsaigh made a lively start to the second half hitting the crossbar and scoring a couple of quick points before Chrissy Spiers scored his 8th point of the game.

His 9th point followed on 38 minutes to open a 5-point lead over the Limerick champions.

When Rathmore’s Darragh Rahilly drilled the ball to the Na Piarsaigh net in the 43rd minute, it was as good as game over at 1-13 to 0-07.

The shout of the afternoon came with the arrival of Kerry legend Aidan O’Mahony into the game for the last few minutes of a memorable Munster Final victory.

Chrissy Spiers was the Man of the Match with 12 points for Rathmore.

Final Score: Rathmore 1-17 Na Piarsaigh 0-10