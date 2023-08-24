Advertisement
Rathmore Are County Champions

Aug 24, 2023 09:29 By radiokerrysport
RATHMORE are County Junior Hurling Champions.

In a repeat meeting of last years final, they took on St. Brendan's

But came out on the winning side this time round 15points to 1-9.

