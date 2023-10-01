Advertisement
Sport

Rathmore and Scartaglen set-up Intermediate final showdown

Oct 1, 2023 14:31 By radiokerrysport
Rathmore and Scartaglen set-up Intermediate final showdown
Rathmore and Scartaglen are to meet in the Bon Secours Ladies County Intermediate Football Championships final.

In the last four Rathmore overcame MKL Gaels 4-8 to 13 points while Scartaglen were 2-13 to 2-11 victors over Beaufort.

