Rathmore and Scartaglen set-up Intermediate final showdown

Rathmore and Scartaglen are to meet in the Bon Secours Ladies County Intermediate Football Championships final.
In the last four Rathmore overcame MKL Gaels 4-8 to 13 points while Scartaglen were 2-13 to 2-11 victors over Beaufort.
