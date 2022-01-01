Advertisement
Sport

Racing results from Cheltenham and local results from Tramore

Jan 1, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
The Willie Mullins trained 'Al Boum Photo' won the Savills New Year's Day Chase at Tramore for a fourth consecutive year today.

He was guided to victory by Paul Townend after going off the 1-to-6 odds on favourite.

Mullins said after the race he intends to run the 10-year-old again before Cheltenham.

Elsewhere, the Gordon Elliott trained 'Mount Ida' won the feature at Fairyhouse - the EBF Mares Chase.

Davy Russell guided her home after going off at a starting price of 9-to-4.

Mike Vince reports:

Meanwhile there was also racing at Tramore today.

Dave Keena reports:

