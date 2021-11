Rachael Blackmore is set to be honoured with the 2021 Irish Racing Hero Award at the Horse Racing Ireland awards next month.

Rachael, a Tipperary native became the first female rider to be crowned leading rider at a Cheltenham Festival and then later on that year became the first female rider to win an Aintree Grand National after her success aboard Minella Times.

This is what Rachael had to say on her fantastic achievement: