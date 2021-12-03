It’s quarter-finals day at the UK Championship in York.
Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan plays Kyren Wilson this afternoon.
On the other table, Jordan Brown's conqueror, Anthony McGill - plays Luca Brecel.
Advertisement
It’s quarter-finals day at the UK Championship in York.
Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan plays Kyren Wilson this afternoon.
On the other table, Jordan Brown's conqueror, Anthony McGill - plays Luca Brecel.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus