Quarter-finals day at the UK Championship

Dec 3, 2021 07:12 By radiokerrysport
Quarter-finals day at the UK Championship
It’s quarter-finals day at the UK Championship in York.

Seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan plays Kyren Wilson this afternoon.

On the other table, Jordan Brown's conqueror, Anthony McGill - plays Luca Brecel.

