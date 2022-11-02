Advertisement
Provisional League Fixtures Revealed For Allianz League

Nov 2, 2022 13:11 By brendan
Provisional League Fixtures Revealed For Allianz League
All-Ireland champions Kerry are set to begin their Allianz Football League campaign away to Donegal.

 

The provisional fixtures have been sent to County boards and are subject to change.

Kerrys current order of Provisional Fixtures for the Allianz League starts with an away trip to Donegal on January 29th.

The kingdom will have their first home game against Monaghan on the 4th or 5th of February. On the weekend of February 18/19, they’ll be away to Kevin McStays Mayo.

Round 4 will be a homecoming for Kieran Donaghy as Kerry will host Armagh. Round 5 is an away trip to Tyrone followed by a home match with Roscommon. The final match will be a repeat of the All-Ireland final, a trip away to Galway on March 26th.

 

New Mayo manager Kevin McStay will play Galway in his first league game in charge on Saturday, January 28th.

Meanwhile in Division 2, Colm O’Rourke’s first competitive game as Meath manager will be against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, January 29.

