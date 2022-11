Provincial semi-finals qualification is the target for 2 Kerry sides this afternoon.

Causeway and Kilgarvan both line out at 1.30 in AIB Munster Club Hurling Championships.

Causeway’s Intermediate encounter has them in Cusack Park, Ennis to take on St Joseph’s Doora Barefield.

Kilgarvan’s Junior tie sees them host Clare outfit Banner at Lewis Road, Killarney.