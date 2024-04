In the Leinster Senior Football Championship there was a double header in Portlaoise.

Kildare needed a last minute Jack Sargent point to squeeze past Wicklow by 16 points to 1-12.

Louth had no problems dispatching Wexford by 4-10 to 15 points.

Armagh progressed to the last 4 in the Ulster Football Championship.

They got past Fermanagh by 3-11 to 9 points at Brewster Park this afternoon.

The Orchard County will take on Down in the semi finals.