Power continues excellent run of form

Jan 14, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Seamus Power has continued his excellent run of form by firing a 7 under par opening round of 63 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

The Waterford native trails leader Kevin Na by two shots.

