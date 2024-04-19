Advertisement
Sport

Pole for Norris

Apr 19, 2024 12:54 By radiokerrysport
Pole for Norris
F1
Lando Norris will start the sprint race at Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix from pole position.

The McLaren driver qualified quickest ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes.

