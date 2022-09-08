Plenty Of Irish Involvement Out On Course Today

Four Irish players are in the field for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, which begins this morning.

Fresh from his Fed Ex Cup triumph, Rory McIlroy tees off at half-eight alongside Billy Horschel and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Shane Lowry is out immediately afterwards alongside Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.

Graeme McDowell and Jonathan Caldwell also tee it up in Surrey.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow are both in the field for the Kroger Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour in Cincinnati.

Meadow tees off shortly before 1pm Irish time, with Maguire out just under an hour later.