There’s plenty of Irish involvement as the Players Championship Finals commence in Minehead later.

Antrim’s Josh Rock takes on Rowby John Rodriguez.

William O’Connor goes up against the man who beat Rock in last week’s Grand Slam of Darts - James Wade.

Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin faces Matt Campbell of Canada.

Daryl Gurney goes up against Niels Zonneveld.

Brendan Dolan plays Ritchie Edhouse.

And Carlow’s Steve Lennon takes on Andrew Gilding.