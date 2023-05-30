Advertisement
People urged not to light fires or barbecues in Kerry parks

May 30, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
The aftermath of the devastating fire in Killarney National Park, at the Eagles Nest, along the Long Range River. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/ FREE PIC/NPWS/ISSUED 27/04/2021
People in Kerry are being urged not to light fires or barbecues in public places this summer.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has made the appeal as it’s increased ground crews on fire patrol, and ramped up aerial monitoring with helicopters and drones.

Wildfires in April 2021 devastated around 2,500 hectares, or half of the overall land area of Killarney National Park.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, says this is an important time of year for wildlife, especially vulnerable ground-nesting birds and mammals rearing their young.

NPWS Director General, Niall O Donnchú, adds people should be vigilant and report any fire activity without delay.

