Advertisement
Sport

Peamount open up three point advantage

Jun 4, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Peamount open up three point advantage Peamount open up three point advantage
Share this article

Peamount have opened up a three point advantage at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division.

A hat-trick from Kate Mooney was among the scores in a 5-3 thriller against Athlone Town.

They replace Shamrock Rovers at the summit, after the Hoops were held to a scoreless draw by Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Shelbourne are up to third in the table after running out 2-0 winners away to Galway.

A Katie Malone goal was enough for DLR Waves to earn a 1-0 win at Cork City.

The Hoops were held to a scoreless against Bohemians at Dalymount Park in the early game.

Advertisement

Treaty United and Sligo Rovers shared the spoils in a gripping 3-all draw.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus