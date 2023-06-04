Peamount open up three point advantage

Peamount have opened up a three point advantage at the top of the SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division.

A hat-trick from Kate Mooney was among the scores in a 5-3 thriller against Athlone Town.

They replace Shamrock Rovers at the summit, after the Hoops were held to a scoreless draw by Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne are up to third in the table after running out 2-0 winners away to Galway.

A Katie Malone goal was enough for DLR Waves to earn a 1-0 win at Cork City.

Treaty United and Sligo Rovers shared the spoils in a gripping 3-all draw.