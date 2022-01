Kilmacud Crokes forward Paul Mannion looks set to start in this evening's AIB Leinster Club Football Final.

The All-Star forward had been a doubt for the Croke Park clash with Naas due to a knee injury.

Kilmacud had close run matches against Wolfe Tones and Portarlington in the last two rounds and Mannion says that's ideal preparation for today's decider.

Throw in at Croke Park is at 5pm.