Paudie Biding His Time Ahead Of Kerry Campaign

This weekend the Kerry Footballers get their Allianz League campaign underway in front of a Home crowd.

Jack O’Connors side take on Derry at Austin Stack park under lights this Saturday night.

New Kerry captain, Paudie Clifford won’t be taking to the field as he and David Clifford continue their break from full action after an overloaded 2023.

Paudie Clifford told Radio Kerrys Tim Moynihan it’s good to get the rest ahead of the season.

Kerry versus Derry this Saturday Night at 5.30 with live coverage here on Radio Kerry

Jack O’Connor will name his team on Thursday night, tune into Radio Kerry after news at 8 to hear it first.