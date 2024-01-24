Advertisement
Paudie Biding His Time Ahead Of Kerry Campaign

Jan 24, 2024 14:45 By brendan
This weekend the Kerry Footballers get their Allianz League campaign underway in front of a Home crowd.

Jack O’Connors side take on Derry at Austin Stack park under lights this Saturday night.

New Kerry captain, Paudie Clifford won’t be taking to the field as he and David Clifford continue their break from full action after an overloaded 2023.

Paudie Clifford told Radio Kerrys Tim Moynihan it’s good to get the rest ahead of the season.

Kerry versus Derry this Saturday Night at 5.30 with live coverage here on Radio Kerry with thanks to McElligotts Kia, Listowel Road, Tralee. European dealer of the year 2023 and home of the award-winning Kia Range in Kerry. See MCE.ie

Jack O’Connor will name his team on Thursday night, tune into Radio Kerry after news at 8 to hear it first.

 

