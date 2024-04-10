Advertisement
Par 3 Contest At The Masters Today

Apr 10, 2024 10:29 By radiokerrysport
Par 3 Contest At The Masters Today
Augusta stages its traditional Masters curtain-raiser today, the Par 3 contest.

Famously, no winner of the Par 3 has gone on to claim the green jacket the following Sunday.

Meanwhile,
Jon Rahm admits he eventually hopes a deal can be reached that sees him able to compete on the PGA Tour.

The Spainard, who begins the defence of his Masters title tomorrow, made the switch to the LIV Golf Tour at the start of the year.

The two organisations are yet to reveal details of a merger agreement.

Rahm says he'd relish the chance to play some of his favourite tournaments again.

