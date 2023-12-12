O'Sullivan accused of showing 'disrespect'

Seven-time World Champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has been accused of showing 'disrespect' by a fellow player.

Liam Graham says the world number one's withdrawal from the Scottish Open wasn't 'right'.

O'Sullivan pulled out of their match - which was due to take place yesterday afternoon - just hours before the scheduled start time.

Advertisement

==

Aaron Hill plays in the first round of the Scottish Open this evening.

The Cork native goes up against Jack Lisowski.

Advertisement

After losing the UK Championship final last week to Ronnie O'Sullivan, Ding Junhui is among those in action in this morning's matches.

He plays English youngster Jenson Kendrick.