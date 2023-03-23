Advertisement
One change to Leinster team, Cordero signs for Connacht

Mar 23, 2023 14:03 By radiokerrysport
One change to Leinster team, Cordero signs for Connacht
The Leinster team shows just one change from the bonus point win over Edinburgh earlier this month.

The Blues take on reigning-champions the Stormers in the U-R-C tomorrow at the RDS.

Rob Russell replaces the injured Jamie Osborne, Ciarán Frawley moves from full-back to inside centre and Jordan Larmour shifts from the wing to full-back.

Connacht have announced the signing of Argentina winger Santiago Cordero from Bordeaux-Begles.

Cordero has signed a two-year contract at the Sportsground, beginning from the start of next season.

The former Exeter wing has been playing in France for Top14 side Bordeaux since 2019, with 29 tries in 67 appearances.

