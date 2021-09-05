Oisin Murphy To Race At Longines Champions Weekend

Two-time champion jockey in the UK, Oisin Murphy from Killarney had one of his most memorable career moments when Roaring Lion won the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Longines Irish Champions Weekend back in 2018.

Murphy will be at the Curragh next weekend to ride Dragon Symbol in the Group 1 Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes over five furlongs on Day 2 of Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Dave Keena caught up with one of the best flat jockeys in the world as we look forward to a superb weekend of racing in Ireland.