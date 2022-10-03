Advertisement
Sport

Offaly and Laois county champions crowned

Oct 3, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Offaly and Laois county champions crowned Offaly and Laois county champions crowned
Share this article

Shinrone are celebrating a first-ever Offaly senior hurling title.

They secured a breakthrough success courtesy of a 26 points to 2-13 win over Kilcormac Killoughey yesterday.

In Laois, Clough-Ballacolla claimed their third title in a row with a 1-24 to 16 points win over Camross.

Advertisement

Paul Mannion looks set to miss the remainder of Kilmacud Crokes' season.

The forward has undergone surgery on an ankle injury and is expected to be out of action for up to three months.

Crokes advanced to the Dublin football final yesterday after a 12 points to 1-3 win over Thomas Davis.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus