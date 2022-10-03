Offaly and Laois county champions crowned

Shinrone are celebrating a first-ever Offaly senior hurling title.

They secured a breakthrough success courtesy of a 26 points to 2-13 win over Kilcormac Killoughey yesterday.

In Laois, Clough-Ballacolla claimed their third title in a row with a 1-24 to 16 points win over Camross.

Paul Mannion looks set to miss the remainder of Kilmacud Crokes' season.

The forward has undergone surgery on an ankle injury and is expected to be out of action for up to three months.

Crokes advanced to the Dublin football final yesterday after a 12 points to 1-3 win over Thomas Davis.