Meanwhile - Martin Odegaard should be passed fit for tomorrow's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

The midfielder's taken part in training today - despite picking up a knock in Sunday's Premier League defeat against Aston Villa.

Arsenal and Bayern are level at 2-all going into the second leg.

Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley's out for up to three weeks.

The Tyrone native sustained an ankle injury in Sunday's Premier League defeat to Crystal Palace.