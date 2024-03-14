Advertisement
O Shea To Name Irish Squad Today

Mar 14, 2024
O Shea To Name Irish Squad Today
John O’Shea names his Republic of Ireland squad today for the upcoming friendlies with Belgium and Switzerland.

It could include Blackburn’s top-scorer Sammie Szmodics, and Lyon defender Jake O’Brien.

