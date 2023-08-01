Norwich reportedly reject Milan bid for Omobamidele

Norwich have reportedly rejected a bid from AC Milan for Republic of Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele.
Milan offered 7-point-5 million for the 21-year old, but Norwich want double that.
