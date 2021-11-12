Advertisement
Sport

North Kerry Final off

Nov 12, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrysport
The 2020 North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship Final, sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion, is off due to a covid outbreak.

Castleisland Desmonds and Ballydonoghue were due to meet on Sunday.

