North Kerry elects Board for 2022

At the Annual Convention of the North Kerry Hurling Board, the following Officers were elected for 2022:
President Seán Seosamh Ó Conchubhair (Kilmoyley)
Chairman Joe Walsh (Kilmoyley)
Vice Chairmen Pat Dineen (Kilmoyley) & Timmy Weir (Abbeydorney)
Secretary Gavin O’Connor (Kilmoyley)
P.R.O. Tommy O’Connor (St. Brendan’s)
Treasurers Paudie Dineen (Abbeydorney) & James O’Connor (Ballyheigue)
Cultural Officer Tom Lawlor (Ballyheigue)
It was also agreed that the North Kerry Hurling Board would make a presentation of €1,000 to the Kilmoyley training fund in advance of their All-Ireland Final.