North Kerry elects Board for 2022

Jan 28, 2022 08:01 By radiokerrysport
North Kerry elects Board for 2022
At the Annual Convention of the North Kerry Hurling Board, the following Officers were elected for 2022:

President Seán Seosamh Ó Conchubhair (Kilmoyley)

Chairman Joe Walsh (Kilmoyley)

Vice Chairmen Pat Dineen (Kilmoyley) & Timmy Weir (Abbeydorney)

Secretary Gavin O’Connor (Kilmoyley)

P.R.O. Tommy O’Connor (St. Brendan’s)

Treasurers Paudie Dineen (Abbeydorney) & James O’Connor (Ballyheigue)

Cultural Officer Tom Lawlor (Ballyheigue)

It was also agreed that the North Kerry Hurling Board would make a presentation of €1,000 to the Kilmoyley training fund in advance of their All-Ireland Final.

