No more medals for Ireland at Euros

Aug 21, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Rhasidat Adeleke and Sharlene Mawdsley finished 6th in the women's 4-by-400-metres relay final at the European Championships.

Louise Shanahan finished 8th in the final of the 800 metres while Michelle Finn finished in 14th place in the women's three-thousand-metres steeplechase in Munich.

Limerick's Sarah Lavin represents Ireland on the track at the European Championships this evening.

The Olympian goes in the semi finals in the 100 metre hurdles at ten past 6 Irish time.

We have two athletes competing for honours in the final of the 10 thousand metres.

Hiko Haso and Efrem Gidey will fly the flag at 7pm.

