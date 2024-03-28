Advertisement
No Kerry Player Included In 3rd Level Football Team Of The Year

Mar 28, 2024 18:23 By brendan
No Kerry Player Included In 3rd Level Football Team Of The Year
No Kerry player has been included in the 2024 Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Football Team of the Year

 

The team is dominated by Ulster University who lifted the Sigerson Cup, with Tyrones Darragh Canavan leading the way in the 15 jersey alongside 6 of his Ulster teammates.

  1. Conor Flaherty (UL, Claregalway & Galway)
  2. Mark Dempsey (UL, Moorefield & Kildare)
  3. Ryan Magill (UU, Burren & Down)
  4. Josh Largo Ellis (UU, Irvinestown & Fermanagh)
  5. Donncha Gilmore (UCD, Steelstown & Derry)
  6. Ronan Mc Caffrey (UU, Teemore Shamrocks & Fermanagh)
  7. Ben Mc Carron (UU, Steelstown & Derry)
  8. Jonathan Lynam (UCD, The Downs & Westmeath)
  9. Oisín McCann (UU, Killyclogher & Tyrone)
  10. Eoghan Frayne (Maynooth, Summerhill & Meath)
  11. Dáire Cregg (UCD, Boyle & Roscommon)
  12. Aaron Lynch (UCD, Trim & Meath)
  13. David Garland (UCD, Donaghmoyne & Monaghan)
  14. Niall Loughlin (UU, Greenlough & Derry)
  15. Darragh Canavan (UU, Errigal Ciarán & Tyrone)

 

