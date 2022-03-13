Advertisement
New series on Women In Sport to start on Radio Kerry next week

Mar 13, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrysport
There is a new 10 week series starting on Radio Kerry about women in sport.

Kerry is renowned for their male sports stars but what about their female counterparts who are just as successful?!

Radio Kerry is looking to promote these women in sport and today three people who were involved in starting this series which will be aired on Terrace Talk and Weekend Sport joined us on the show to tell us about it.

The series starts next week on Sunday Sport.

Joe McGill, Connie Broderick and Breda O'Shea:

