National Leagues continue today

Kerry hammered Dublin at a windswept Austin Stacks Park in Division 1 of the Football League.

The final score in Tralee, the Kingdom 1-15, Dublin 11 points.

There are two games in the second-flight, Down lost to Galway 1-12 to 9 points in Newry.

Advertisement

While Cork and Clare drew 1-13 apiece in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

===

Tipperary have begun life without Brendan and Padraic Maher following their retirements.

Advertisement

Colm Bonnar's travelled to Portlaoise to take on Laois in Division 1B of the National Hurling League.

Tipp ran out winners by 21 points to 1-14.

Cork saw off Munster rivals Clare 2-30 to 2-21 in their opening game of Division 1A at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Advertisement

===

On the Club scene, Naas of Kildare beat Kerry's Kilmoyley 16 points to 1-11 in the All-Ireland Intermediate Hurling final.

While, Mooncoin of Kilkenny edged Cork's Ballygiblin 22 points to 1-18 in the Junior decider.

Advertisement

===

In Division 1 of the National Camogie League, Kilkenny beat Limerick 1-18 to 1-10.

While Tipperary hammered Down 3-16 to 3 points.

Advertisement

The Natioal Football League Division 1 action, Armagh and Tyrone meet at 2pm, as do Monaghan and Mayo.

At half-past-2, Donegal will host Kildare at Ballybofey.

In Division 2, Offaly host Derry and Roscommon travel to Meath - both thrown-in at 2pm.

There are three games in Division 3 and four in Division 4.

***

In Hurling Disivion 1, Group B, Kilkenny take on Antrim at lunchtime, while Dublin host Waterford from a quarter to 4.

In Group A, Wexford and Limerick thrown-in and 1.45 with Galway and Offaly's tie getting underway 15 minutes later.