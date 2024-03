National glory is the aim for Mercy Mounthawk tomorrow.

The Hogan Cup final in Croke Park pits them against defending champions Omagh CBS from 3 o’clock.

Mounthawk joint captain Odhran Ferris spoke to John Drummey about what it’s like playing in the forwards

Our Hogan Cup final coverage, courtesy of Kellihers Hardware and Toys Upstairs; Rock Street Tralee.