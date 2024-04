Knockeen Dazzler won the final of the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial 525 at Limerick Stadium for Castleisland trainer Daniel O’Rahilly, by 4 lengths.

There was also glory for the Kingdom in the final of the Suncroft Festival Puppy Oaks at Shelbourne Park. Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Danica was a 3 length victor.

Also at Shelbourne Park Dowling won race 9 with Ballymac Gizmo.

Dowling’s Ballymac Sargie was first in race 3 at Curraheen Park.