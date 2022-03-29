Advertisement
Sport

National Final brought forward from Sunday

Mar 29, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrysport
National Final brought forward from Sunday
The Killarney Cougars Masters Over 50s Men's Final has been brought forward from Sunday.

The game at the National Arena in Dublin against UCD Lions will now be played at 7.30 on Friday.

