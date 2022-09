Craig Breen and Kerry’s Paul Nagle are up to 8th at the latest round of the WRC in Greece.

Following a puncture yesterday morning, it’s damage limitation for the Irish crew.

MSport teammate Sebastian Loeb relinquished his rally lead after the first stage of the morning, with technical issues forcing the Frenchman to retire.

Advertisement

That puts Hyundai's Thierry Neuville into a 30 second lead.

Craig Breen has been speaking to WRC TV.