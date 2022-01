Spain's Rafael Nadal is into an Australian Open men's singles final for a sixth time.

He defeated Matteo Berrettini of Italy by 3 sets to 1 at the Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal will now face reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev or fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who are on court shortly.

Advertisement

35 year old Nadal will now bid for a record 21st men's singles grand slam title on Sunday, and he feels there's unfinished business in Melbourne