Rafael Nadal's comeback tournament is over after crashing out of the Brisbane International.

The former world number one was beaten in three sets by Australian Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals.

Nadal won the first set 7-5 but lost the second on a tie break before Thompson went on to win the decider 6-3.

Advertisement

The Spaniard was using the tournament to prepare for the Australian Open, which starts on the 14th of January in Melbourne.