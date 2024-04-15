Advertisement
Sport

Munster squad named for South Africa

Apr 15, 2024 17:30 By radiokerrysport
Munster squad named for South Africa
A 30-player travelling squad has departed for South Africa ahead of the URC games against Vodacom Bulls in Pretoria this Saturday and the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday week.

Munster players and management will arrive in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon and begin preparations ahead of Saturday’s Round 14 game against the Bulls (4.05pm Irish time/5.05pm local).

17 forwards and 13 backs are making the trip with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad for the Bulls game to be named at 12pm on Friday.

Shane Daly, Calvin Nash, RG Snyman, Oli Jager and Fineen Wycherley have been included in the travelling group after missing recent games due to injury or illness.

Two Munster Rugby Academy players travel to South Africa, scrum-half Ethan Coughlan and prop Mark Donnelly.

Munster Travelling Squad:

Forwards: Scott Buckley, Eoghan Clarke, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Mark Donnelly, Oli Jager, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Sean O’Brien, Simon Zebo.

