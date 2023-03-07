Munster partner with Munster Camogie and Munster LGFA to provide curtain-raisers for Senior games

Munster GAA are delighted to partner with Munster Camogie and Munster LGFA once again this year to provide curtain-raisers for some of our Munster Senior Championship games.

A total of 6 curtain-raisers are planned, including 1 Ladies Football and 5 Camogie games, over the course of April and May. The earlier start to the 2023 Munster Senior Football Championship reduces the opportunities for further Munster Ladies Football curtain-raisers.

Cork v Kerry in the Ladies Senior Football Championship on Sunday May 7th will precede the Men's Munster Senior Football Final.

Kerry or Clare against Cork in the Munster Intermediate Camogie Final on Sunday May 21st at Cusack Park Ennis will be before the Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash of Clare and Cork.

Double Headers with Munster Camogie

Saturday 29th April – TUS Gaelic Grounds

• Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Limerick v Clare, 4:30pm

• Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Limerick v Clare, 7pm

Sunday 30th April - Páirc Uí Chaoimh

• Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Cork v Waterford, 1:30pm

• Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Cork v Waterford, 4pm

Saturday 6th May - Páirc Uí Chaoimh

• Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Waterford/Cork v Tipperary, 4:30pm

• Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Cork v Tipperary, 7pm

Saturday 13th May – FBD Semple Stadium

• Munster Senior Camogie Championship: Munster Final, 3:30pm

• Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Waterford v Clare, 6pm

Sunday 21st May - Cusack Park Ennis

• Munster Intermediate Camogie Final: Clare/Kerry v Cork, 12 noon

• Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Clare v Cork, 2pm

Double Header with Munster LFGA

Sunday May 7th (venue TBC)

• Munster Senior Ladies Gaelic Football Championship – Cork v Kerry at 1:30pm

• Munster Senior Football Championship Final at 4pm