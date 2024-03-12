Advertisement
Sport

Munster GAA Primary Game Launch

Mar 12, 2024 11:58 By radiokerrysport
Munster GAA Primary Game Launch
Ger Ryan, Chairman of the Munster Council (right) and Dave Collins, Chairman of Munster Cumann na mBunscol (left) pictured with a selection of children in the Munster GAA Primary Game Gear at the launch of the 2024 Munster GAA Primary Game.
The Munster GAA Primary Game Launch 2024

In schools throughout Munster, boys and girls are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Munster hurling and football Championships as it also heralds the start of the Munster GAA Primary Game.

Championship days in Munster, hurling or football, would not be complete without the exhibition games provided by boys and girls from the competing counties. Games will be played at half-time during each senior match in the Munster Championship.

This year’s Primary Game will see almost 500 boys and girls from all six counties of Munster line out in their county colours at FBD Semple Stadium, Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh and other venues throughout the province.

Played at half-time during Munster Championship games, The Munster GAA Primary Game gives sports-mad boys and girls the opportunity to wear their county jersey on Big Match Day, sharing the spotlight with their heroes on their “Field of Dreams” in front of huge crowds of ardent supporters.

Many children who made their inter-county debut in the Primary Game have gone on to greater things: Hurlers Nickie Quaid, Graeme Mulcahy, Declan Hannon and camogie stars Rebecca Delee and Orlaith Kelliher are among many Limerick players to have a Primary Game jersey stashed away carefully at home.

All-Star Kerry footballer Tadhg Morley made his inter-county bow in the Primary Game as did Killian Spillane and other members of Jack O’Connor’s squad.

Tipperary star Noel McGrath first wore the blue and gold of the Premier County in the Primary Game. Republic of Ireland international footballer David Meyler has often spoken of the thrill of wearing the Cork jersey as part of the Primary Game team as did Cathal Heffernan, now playing his trade with AC Milan.

“The emphasis in the Primary Game is on participation, enjoyment and making new friends,” says Ger Ryan, Chairman of the Munster Council.

Dave Collins, Chairman of Munster Cumann na mBunscol, emphasised the importance of the games: “This year’s Munster GAA Primary Game promise to be very exciting for all the children. Activities such as these are the lifeblood of our games.”

The launch of the 2024 Munster GAA Primary Game took place at Áras Mumhan in Limerick in the presence of inter-county players Colin Coughlan (Limerick Hurling), Eimear Kiely (Cork Ladies Football), Laura Fennelly (Limerick Camogie) and Cliona Healy (Cork Camogie).

