Munster announce return of the Bank of Ireland Munster Rugby Summer Camps, Excellence Camps and School of Excellence

Munster Rugby are pleased to confirm the return of the Bank of Ireland Munster Rugby Summer Camps, Excellence Camps and School of Excellence for 2023.

Please find information below relating to these upcoming camps:

Bank of Ireland Munster Rugby Summer Camps

The Bank of Ireland Munster Rugby Summer Camps return for Summer 2023 with 23 venues throughout the province.

Munster Rugby Summer Camps are open to boys and girls aged from 6 to 12 years old. For more information, please click here.

Munster Rugby Excellence Camps

Our Excellence camps return for Summer 2023 with three camps scheduled to take place in June.

This year’s camps will be held in the following venues:

Fethard Town Park: Monday 12th June – Friday 16th June

UL Pavilion: Monday 19th June – Friday 23rd June

MTU Cork: Monday 26th June – Friday 30th June

The Munster Rugby Excellence camps will provide a premium rugby experience for boys aged 13-16.

For more information please click here.

Munster Rugby School of Excellence

The Munster Rugby School of Excellence returns for Summer 2023 and is set to provide a complete rugby experience for players.

2023 will again see a School of Excellence for girls held in Bandon Grammar School while Rockwell College will continue to host the boys event.

For more information, please click here.