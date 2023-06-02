Mourinho charged by UEFA

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has been charged by UEFA with using insulting and abusive language towards Anthony Taylor.

Mourinho accosted the referee in the Puskas Arena’s carpark following Roma’s Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.

Taylor was subsequently attacked by Roma fans as he and his family made their way through a Budapest airport.

UEFA's confirmed Szymon Marciniak will referee the upcoming Champions League final, after apologising for attending an event linked to a far-right movement.

The Polish official, who also took charge of last year's World Cup final, says he was "gravely misled" and would have declined the invitation if he knew its "true affiliations".

Manchester City face Inter Milan a week on Saturday.