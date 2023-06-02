Advertisement
Sport

Mourinho charged by UEFA

Jun 2, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Mourinho charged by UEFA Mourinho charged by UEFA
Share this article

Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has been charged by UEFA with using insulting and abusive language towards Anthony Taylor.

Mourinho accosted the referee in the Puskas Arena’s carpark following Roma’s Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.

Taylor was subsequently attacked by Roma fans as he and his family made their way through a Budapest airport.

Advertisement

UEFA's confirmed Szymon Marciniak will referee the upcoming Champions League final, after apologising for attending an event linked to a far-right movement.

The Polish official, who also took charge of last year's World Cup final, says he was "gravely misled" and would have declined the invitation if he knew its "true affiliations".

Manchester City face Inter Milan a week on Saturday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus