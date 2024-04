There's more action in the women's All Island Cup this afternoon.

Shelbourne welcome Cork City in the opening game of the day at 2pm.

Bohemians travel to Linfield while it's an all Dublin affair between Shamrock Rovers and DLR Waves.

Advertisement

Galway host Glentoran while Cliftonville head to Wexford.

The final game of the day sees Athlone and Sligo Rovers kicking off at 7:30pm.