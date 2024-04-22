Advertisement
Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Apr 22, 2024 08:18 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup

Quarter Final

2 Ferry Rangers v Kingdom Corinthians 4

Corinthians Scorers: Cian Holden 2, Conor Lowe and Jesse O Sullivan

Ferry Rangers goals: Tadgh Finucane and Gavin Breen

INTERLEAGUE SEMI-FINALS
U12 Girl’s NEURL 0-2 Kerry

U13 Girl’s Kerry 4-0 Kilkenny

U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup Q/Finals

Listowel A 5-1 Park B

U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 0-3 Mastergeeha

U15 Boy’s Division 1
Top 4 :
Listowel A 4-1 Iveragh A

Today:

U12 Girls Premier North
Park v Listowel 8.15pm

U14 Girls Premier
Dingle v MEK 7.15pm

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare v Milltown AFC 7.30pm

