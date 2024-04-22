Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Tommy Healy Memorial Cup
Quarter Final
2 Ferry Rangers v Kingdom Corinthians 4
Advertisement
Corinthians Scorers: Cian Holden 2, Conor Lowe and Jesse O Sullivan
Ferry Rangers goals: Tadgh Finucane and Gavin Breen
INTERLEAGUE SEMI-FINALS
U12 Girl’s NEURL 0-2 Kerry
Advertisement
U13 Girl’s Kerry 4-0 Kilkenny
U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup Q/Finals
Listowel A 5-1 Park B
Advertisement
U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 0-3 Mastergeeha
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Top 4 :
Listowel A 4-1 Iveragh A
Today:
Advertisement
U12 Girls Premier North
Park v Listowel 8.15pm
U14 Girls Premier
Dingle v MEK 7.15pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare v Milltown AFC 7.30pm