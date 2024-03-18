Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL
First named at home unless otherwise stated
Premier B
4.00 QPR v AC Athletic
Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup
4.00 Castleisland AFC v Tralee Dynamos
Youths Division One
2.00 Listowel Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers
Dominos Pizza Cup U17 Girls Semi - Final
12.00 Inter Kenmare v Dingle Bay Rovers
Venue Mounthawk Park
Under 17 Girls Premier
3.00 St.Brendans Park FC v Killarney Celtic
U17 Premier
3.00 Killarney Athletic v Killorglin
3.30 Inter Kenmare v Mastergeeha
U17 Div.1
12.00 Strand Road FC v MEK
U12 Girl’s Shield
Camp Juniors v Listowel Celtic 2.00
U13 Girl’s Div 1
Castleisland v Mastergeeha 6.00
U14 Girl’s Premier @ 4
Listowel v Killarney Athletic
MEK Galaxy v Fenit Samphires
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killarney Athletic C v Mastergeeha B 1.30
U13 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final
Killorglin v Park 2.00
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v Killorglin B 5.00
U16 Tucker Kelly Shield
Killarney Athletic B v Mastergeeha B 11.00
LB Rovers v Inter Kenmare B 2.30
Park A v Iveragh A 1.00
Ballyhar A v Castleisland B 12.00