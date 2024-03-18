Advertisement
Sport

Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 18, 2024 09:17 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Charleville Cheese KDL

First named at home unless otherwise stated

Premier B

4.00 QPR v AC Athletic

Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youth Cup

4.00 Castleisland AFC v Tralee Dynamos

Youths Division One

2.00 Listowel Celtic v Dingle Bay Rovers

Dominos Pizza Cup U17 Girls Semi - Final

12.00 Inter Kenmare v Dingle Bay Rovers

Venue Mounthawk Park

Under 17 Girls Premier

3.00 St.Brendans Park FC v Killarney Celtic

U17 Premier

3.00 Killarney Athletic v Killorglin

3.30 Inter Kenmare v Mastergeeha

U17 Div.1

12.00 Strand Road FC v MEK

U12 Girl’s Shield

Camp Juniors v Listowel Celtic 2.00

U13 Girl’s Div 1

Castleisland v Mastergeeha 6.00

U14 Girl’s Premier @ 4

Listowel v Killarney Athletic

MEK Galaxy v Fenit Samphires

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)

Killarney Athletic C v Mastergeeha B 1.30

U13 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final

Killorglin v Park 2.00

U14 Boy’s Division 1

Park B v Killorglin B 5.00

U16 Tucker Kelly Shield

Killarney Athletic B v Mastergeeha B 11.00

LB Rovers v Inter Kenmare B 2.30

Park A v Iveragh A 1.00

Ballyhar A v Castleisland B 12.00

