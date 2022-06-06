Advertisement
Monday local soccer fixtures & results

Jun 6, 2022 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
KSBGL finals at Mastergeeha today:

13's Girls Cup Final - Camp Juniors v Mastergeeha 1.00

12's Girls Shield Final - Inter Kenmare v Castleisland 3.00

John Murphy 12's Boys Final - St Brendan's Park A v Listowel Celtic A 5.00

