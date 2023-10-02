Monday local GAA fixtures & results

South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship
Semi Final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 3.5 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 0.12
Tommy Madden U13 North Kerry Football Championship
Listowel Emmets A 1.17 Duagh 2.08
Finuge 2.11 Beale/Tarbert 0.08
St. Senans 5.12 Moyvane 2.05
Churchill 5-07 defeated Milltown/Castlemaine 1-11 in the Under 15 Div 2 Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football competition.
O'Sullivan Cup
Beaufort 0-14 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-07
TODAY
North Kerry Ladies Football
Wadding’s Butchers Under 16
Division 1
Churchill v Corca Dhuibhne @ 6-00
Division 2
Beale v Kerins O Rahillys @ 6-30
John Mitchell’s v Na Gael @ 6-30