Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 2, 2023 07:46 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship
Semi Final
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 3.5 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 0.12

Tommy Madden U13 North Kerry Football Championship
Listowel Emmets A 1.17 Duagh 2.08
Finuge 2.11 Beale/Tarbert 0.08
St. Senans 5.12 Moyvane 2.05

Churchill 5-07 defeated Milltown/Castlemaine 1-11 in the Under 15 Div 2 Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region football competition.

O'Sullivan Cup
Beaufort 0-14 Glenbeigh/Glencar 1-07

TODAY

North Kerry Ladies Football
Wadding’s Butchers Under 16

Division 1
Churchill v Corca Dhuibhne @ 6-00

Division 2
Beale v Kerins O Rahillys @ 6-30
John Mitchell’s v Na Gael @ 6-30

